Just two weeks after its first season premiered to stellar ratings, Fox has given an early second season renewal to Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back.

Produced by Studio Ramsay, the restaurant makeover show from the Emmy-nominated host, chef, producer and hospitality expert features Ramsay going through hell in order to bring failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster – all within 24 hours.

The series’ June 13 premiere posted a 1.4/6 in Live +7, making it the No. 1 summer series. It has drawn 5.2 million multi-platform viewers, becoming Fox’s most-watched summer debut in more than three years and its most-watched unscripted debut since 2013 (excluding NFL lead-out programming). The series’ second episode posted a 1.3/6 in L+3, delivering 4.6 multi-platform viewers. Together with Masterchef, the second episode of 24 Hours drove Fox to win its 16th consecutive Wednesday night, among entertainment programs.

In tonight’s episode, Ramsay’s Hell on Wheels travels to The Brownstone Bistro, a Cajun fusion restaurant in Los Angeles. After intense investigation and surveillance, Ramsay discovers how vital it is for the Brownstone’s staff to come together as a team in order to keep the restaurant afloat.

Ramsay, who has emerged as Fox’s biggest reality brand, received his first Emmy nomination for the network’s hit kids cooking competition series MasterChef Junior. He has served up three big franchises for Fox — Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and MasterChef — in addition to other series, including The F Word.

“Gordon gives 100% in everything he does, and he took on the task of turning these restaurants around wholeheartedly,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “He may be these owners’ harshest critic, but he’s also their biggest champion, because he wants them to succeed. When all is said and done, it’s really Gordon’s heart that resonates with viewers, and we can’t wait to see who he helps save next season.”