It might amaze some that there is even room on FOX’s Gordon Ramsay packed schedule for another show from the caustic chef. Yet, as the debut of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back (1.1/5) last night made clear, the Rupert Murdoch owned network is sure glad that there is.

Matching NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (1.1/5) as the highest rated show of Wednesday, 24 Hours was also the most watched summer premiere for FOX since the 3.8 million that Wayward Pines pulled in on May 14, 2015. The third most watched show on the Big 4 after ANW and that other Ramsey series MasterChef (1.0/5), the new on-the-road series cooked up an audience of 3.67 million. It also had the distinction of building on its lead-in in the key demo, even though they share the same host.

All of which meant, with MasterChef up a tenth from its NBA Finals facing airing of June 6, that FOX was the master net on Wednesday among adults 18-49 with a 1.0/5 rating. An almost entirely repeat filled CBS was the most watched net of the night with 4.76 million tuning in.

The only original on the House of Moonves was a 10 PM Code Black (0.7/3) that was up a tenth from last week, as was the CW’s The Originals (0.3/1). The Comcast-owned NBC’s two-hour ANW and 10 PM’s Reverie (0.5/2) were the same as their June 6 fast affiliates.

Then again, the World Cup is on too – welcome to summer 2018.