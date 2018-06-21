Facing a lot of encores on the rest of the Big 4 and the CW last night, Fox was served up another Wednesday primetime ratings victory by Gordon Ramsay.

Both MasterChef (0.9/4) and the second week of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (1.0/4) were down a tenth from their June 13 airings. However, the simmer still saw the still Rupert Murdoch owned network score its 16th consecutive midweek win. Overall, Fox was pretty much the same as last week with a 1.0/4 among adults 18-49. Viewershipwise, the network pulled in 3.5 million sets of eyeballs. That’s just over 7% down from the full audience that Fox garnered last week.

The Ramsay series were the top two highest rated shows of Wednesday’s primetime.

The most watched show of the night was Code Black (0.73) with 5.61 million tuning in. The CBS drama and the CW’s The Originals (0.3/1) were both even with their June 13 shows. NBC’s newbie Reverie (0.4/2) took a 20% drop in the key demo.

As well as good old Gordon, Fox also has the World Cup in the early morning and afternoon. Of the three games on Wednesday, Spain’s 1-0 victory elimination of Iran was the highest rated with a 1.8/5 in metered market results. Game to game, yesterday’s match on Fox proper was down 30% from the heights of Diego Costa and Spain’s June 15 3-3 tie with Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo . Spotlighting local markets, the District of Columbia was tops for yesterday’s game with a metered market rating of 4.5/14.

In fact, since the Russia hosted FIFA tournament kicked off on June 14, Washington DC has been the highest rated market with an average of 2.9/10 so far.

Why do I feel like a sequel to the recently concluded Cold War spy drama The Americans is playing itself out in the nation’s capital?