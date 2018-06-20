Molly McCook (The Ranch) and Josh Pence (La La Land) have joined the recurring cast of Good Trouble, Freeform’s The Fosters spinoff. Production has begun in Los Angeles for premiere in 2019.

The series follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young-adult lives in Los Angeles.

McCook will play Rebecca, a fellow law clerk with Callie, whose grandfather is a Republican U.S. Senator and comes from a political dynasty of sorts. She is friendly enough, but hyper driven to be perfect in order to live up to her family’s expectations.

Pence will portray Dennis, the oldest tenant at The Coterie, with a mild case of arrested development, and an aspiring musician.

In addition to Mitchell and Ramirez, they join series regulars Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola and Roger Bart, and Emma Hunton and Ken Kirby who recur.

Good Trouble hails from The Fosters’ three writing executive producers — Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg — who exec produce alongside Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Mitchell, Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. The series is produced by Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions in association with Freeform. Jon M. Chu will direct and executive produce the first episode.

McCook was most recently seen as Darlene in a recurring role in The Ranch. Her other credits include Guidance, Murder in the First and Modern Family, among others. She’s repped by APA and Shelter Entertainment Group.

Pence recently recurred on Revenge and appeared in guest spots on The Man in the High Castle and American Horror Story. On the big screen, he played Josh in La La Land, along with his other credits. Pence is repped by ICM Partners and Innovative Artists.