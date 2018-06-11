Freeform has finalized the cast of Good Trouble as production begins on its The Fosters spinoff. Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola and Roger Bart will be series regulars, with Emma Hunton and Ken Kirby set to recur.

Freeform

The series follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young-adult lives in Los Angeles.

Martinez (Riverdale) will play Gael, a socially conscious and politically active graphic designer. Newcomer Adele is Malika, a whip-smart former foster kid with a pension for social justice. Cola (I Love Dick) is set as Alice, a first-generation Asian-American who manages the apartment complex. And Bart (A Series of Unfortunate Events) will be conservative Judge Wilson, for whom Callie is clerking.

Rounding out the cast are Hunton (Happy Endings) as Davia, a no-holds-barred teacher who also lives at The Coterie, and Ken Kirby (The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo) will portray Benjamin, a conservative fellow clerk who works with Callie.

The undated series hails from The Fosters’ three writing executive producers — Joanna Johnson and creators Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg — who exec produce alongside Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Mitchell, Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. The series is produced by Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions in association with Freeform. Jon M. Chu will direct and executive produce the first episode.