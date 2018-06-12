Good Morning America topped the morning news race for the week of June 4, bagging its biggest total-viewer lead over NBC’s Today in 13 months.

Today, meanwhile, topped GMA in the news demo, and squeaked ahead among 18-49 year olds.

GMA’s 4.09M average audience was No. 1 in total viewers for the week, besting Today’s 3.743M and CBS This Morning’s 3.013M. GMA basked in the halo of Monday and Thursday playoffs, which may have boosted morning viewing on ABC, particularly in East Coast markets.

Today’s 1.256M viewers in the key 25-54 age bracket bested GMA‘s 1.204M, as well as CBS This Morning’s 767K. In the news demo, Today is delivering its longest winning streak in nearly six years.

In the 18-49 demo, Today’s 893K squeaked ahead of GMA‘s 890K, and a lap ahead of CBS This Morning‘s 552K.

Today enjoyed a string of exclusives last week, including Craig Melvin’s gobsmacking book-tour interview with former POTUS Bill Clinton, and Savannah Guthrie’s first sit-down with Parkland, Texas high school resource officer Scot Peterson as well as Mira Sorvino’s first TV interview since making her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.