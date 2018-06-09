The Golden State Warriors are the 2017-2018 National Basketball Assn. champions, blowing out the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight 108-85 at Quicken Loans Arena in what may be LeBron James’s last game for the Ohio team.

The Warriors completed their second straight championship victory by inflicting the ninth sweep in NBA history and first since 2007, when the San Antonio Spurs swept the Cavaliers and a young LeBron James. The Bay area team did it in convincing fashion, leading by as many as 21 points at the end of the third quarter, then toying with the Cavaliers the rest of the game, silencing the home crowd.

James once again gave a heroic effort, but it was not enough to stem the overwhelming and balanced talent of Golden State, which came into the series looking for a sweep after Cleveland denied them the opportunity last year for a perfect playoffs run. Forward Kevin Durant had a triple double and won his second straight finals MVP, while Warriors team leader Stephen Curry had 37 points, including seven three pointers.