We’re getting a look at Season 2 of Netflix’s GLOW. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling tackle some tough issues is the second go-round, including racism, sexism and a #MeToo moment, along with the threat of cancellation for their show-within-a-show.

“I say we do whatever the hell we want to do,” says Sam (Marc Maron), when the show is threatened with the ax. “Set the weirdos free and see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) confront linger issues at the heart of their friendship and Sam is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out.

The 1980s-set dramedy returns June 29 on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.