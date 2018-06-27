Netflix’s GLOW is a television ’80s experience like none other, but the show is partnering with Lyft to fully immerse you in basking neon light of the show.

In honor of the second season of the series (which premieres June 29) based on the cult women’s wrestling show, the popular ride-sharing app is offering rides in Melrose’s (Jackie Tohn) white vintage stretch limo for a limited time. On June 29 and 30, select Lyft riders in Los Angeles and Las Vegas will have the opportunity to party in the limo which will be decked out in ’80s paraphernalia and props from the show.

In the video above, Tohn is joined by her co-stars Britt Baron, Britney Young, Sydelle Noel, and others as they sing the high-energy ’80s anthem “Holding Out For a Hero” via an 8-bit karaoke machine in the confines of the glammed up party limo.

If you happen to be in L.A. or Las Vegas this weekend, and want a chance to ride in retro style in the GLOW limo, you can use the code GLOW2 in then the “Promos” section of your app. This will unlock GLOW Mode, which means you can grab up to four friends and request a free ride wherever you’re headed. Lucky riders will have a chance to ride in the GLOW limo.

This isn’t the first time Lyft has partnered with a Netflix show to offer an immersive ride. During Halloween last year, the popular rideshare service celebrated the second season of Stranger Things by offering passengers a “Paranormal Ride” into the Upside Down.