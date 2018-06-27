Gloria Estefan has joined film and television studio Areu Bros. as a partner and member of the executive leadership team.

Areu Brothers’ co-founders brothers Ozzie and Will Areu and Estefan made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan, a seven-time Grammy winning singer, actress and author, will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content for the Atlanta, Georgia studio.

“I am so excited to be part of this incredible creative team,” said Estefan. “In today’s world, visibility is more important than ever, and I’m fortunate enough to now have a platform through Will and Oz to shine a spotlight on stories, talented artists, writers, and producers. In the midst of this seismic shift in society and culture, Areu Bros. is the game changer for female and minority voices and innovators.”

The brothers announced early this year that they had formed Areu Bros. and purchased the former campus of Tyler Perry Studios to build a multi-faceted media campus encompassing music, tech, motion pictures, and television operations.