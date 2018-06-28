Glenda Jackson, fresh off her Tony-winning run in Three Tall Women, will return to Broadway next year in a new production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear. And yes, she’ll play Lear.

Jackson has already played the great Lear in 2016 at London’s The Old Vic, though the Broadway production will be entirely new. Creative team and additional casting for King Lear will be announced in coming weeks.

Producer Scott Rudin announced the production today. Previews are set for Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with an opening of Thursday, April 11, 2019 at a theater to be announced.

For her Old Vic Lear, Jackson received an Olivier nomination, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, and a Critics Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance.

“Performing King Lear in London was a wonderful and fulfilling experience, but this is a role you continue to work on and to make new discoveries,” Jackson said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to explore the role anew, and look forward to the challenge of performing it on Broadway.”

Three Tall Women, directed by Joe Mantello and co-starring, along with Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill, last week closed out its acclaimed run at the Golden Theatre, breaking a house record for the fifth time with a weekly take of $1,275,918.

Jackson’s Tony-winning performance in the Albee revival marked the actress’ return to Broadway after a 30-year absence. Jackson’s 2016 Lear performance in London signaled her return to acting following 23 years as a Member of Parliament.

Offstage, Jackson’s credits include her Academy Award winning performances in Women in Love and A Touch of Class. Other films include Sunday Bloody Sunday and Stevie, among other credits.