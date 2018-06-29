Girls creator Lena Dunham and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright are among the stars to have lauded EastEnders and Vendetta star Danny Dyer for his frank take on Brexit and the current political climate in the UK.

Dyer, a refreshingly honest and misunderstood actor, went viral on Friday morning after appearing on ITV current affairs show Good Evening Britain.

Speaking about Brexit, he called Brexit a “mad riddle”. “No one’s got a clue what Brexit is. You watch Question Time, it’s a comedy. So what’s happened to that twat David Cameron who called it on? How comes he can scuttle off? He called all this on. Where is he? He’s in Europe, in Nice, with his trotters up, yeah, where is the geezer? I think he should be held account for it.”

Dunham tweeted that she was obsessed with the London actor. “My obsession with Danny Dyer is real and I think about him on average 4 times a week- let’s let him loose on America.”

Wright, who previously directed films including Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, called him Britain’s “poet laureate”.

Dyer was discussing the issues on the late-night ITV show, a spin-off of its morning show Good Morning Britain, alongside friend of Donald Trump and former Celebrity Apprentice star Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. Also on the show were Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

It’s been a busy summer for Dyer, whose daughter Dani Dyer, is currently starring in breakout reality hit Love Island on ITV2. Dyer suggested his daughter is going to win the gameshow, which sees sexy singletons compete to couple up and be the last to remain in a Spanish villa.

“What she’s done is she’s proved with this reality TV thing that actually you can be a decent girl, with self-respect, dignity, not be rolling under the bedsheets, still have respect off the man and be loved and adored by young people,” he said.

Dani Dyer is also an actress, having recently filmed a horror film Heckle alongside Clark Gable III. “She’s a talented actress. I’ve had my moments with reality TV as well, and it is an instant thing at the moment. It is a career.

“Some of these young kids, they can’t be bothered with that real struggle, that rejection in acting, it’s a tough thing, and so why not go and try and do something like this Love Island? Everyone’s talking about it. She can earn loads of money and crack right on.”

Dyer is repped by Independent Talent Group.