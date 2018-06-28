It’s official: Fox will have a clean live-action comedy slate next season with no returning series. The network has formally canceled Ghosted, its last remaining series that was still awaiting word on renewal.

Ghosted‘s cancellation had been considered a foregone conclusion but Fox postponed the decision until after the comedy returned for the remainder of its freshman season earlier this month. With the options on the cast expiring this coming weekend, the network was prompted to act.

Described as a comedic X-Files, Ghosted, starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, had an OK ratings start in its October 1 premiere as a lead-out from The Simpsons but quickly lost steam. In late November, though, Fox ordered six more episodes of the paranormal action comedy and brought in Robinson’s former The Office co-star/EP Paul Lieberstein as new showrunner to oversee a creative shift toward grounding the show as more of a workplace comedy.

Ghosted was pulled off the schedule in April after nine of its 16-episode first season had run. The remaining seven — including the back six overseen by Lieberstein — started airing on June 10. As could be expected for most summer scripted series, Ghosted‘s deliveries have been soft, between 1.1-1.4 million viewers and 0.4-0.5 adults 18-49 rating (Live+same day). It is unclear when the remaining three episodes will air.

Created by Tom Gormican, Ghosted, from 20th TV, revolves around a cynical skeptic (Robinson) and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Scott), who are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Ally Walker and Adeel Akhtar co-star.

Fox this year canceled all of its existing live-action comedies, all of them single-camera. The network has three multi-camera sitcoms on the fall schedule, Rel, Cool Kids and the revival of Last Man Standing.

Additionally, Fox has three comedy pilots that are being filmed off-cycle for midseason consideration: the single-camera Bless this Mess, starring Lake Ball and Dax Shepard, and Dan the Weatherman, toplined by Thomas Lennon, which is being retooled, as well as the multi-camera untitled Rob McElhenney/Rob Rosell starring Leah Remini.