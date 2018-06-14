German broadcaster WDR has fired drama chief Gebhard Henke (left) as a result of a number of sexual harassment allegations.

The public broadcaster issued a statement Thursday afternoon stating that over ten women have made allegations against the commissioner in the past few weeks.

Henke, who has co-produced series including Netflix drama Babylon Berlin, becomes the one of the most high-profile TV industry scalps in the #TimesUp movement – while a number of actors and celebrities have been accused, very few execs in Europe have lost their jobs. Henke denies the allegations.

“The WDR has terminated television director Gebhard Henke with immediate effect/ The reason is credible allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power. From WDR’s point of view, there is no longer a relationship of trust. Over the past few weeks, more than ten women have reported to the WDR cases of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by the former head of the television film, cinema and television program section, partly in connection with abuse of power.

“The WDR carefully checked the relevant descriptions and listened to the accused. Henke rejected the allegations. As a result, the WDR considered the incidents described by the women to be serious and credible,” the broadcaster noted.