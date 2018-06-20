EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney is in early talks with 20th Century Fox to direct Echo, a 21 Laps-produced script by Christopher MacBride. This is early stages, but my sources expect a deal will happen. Despite the tug of war between Disney and Comcast for Fox, the studio continues to put together adult thrillers.

Echo is an original thriller with a sci-fi edge in which a drone specialist has a psychological crisis: is he paranoid in suspecting his lover is not who she appears to be, and could she possibly have been replaced?

The film is produced by 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen. The shingle has gone the elevated sci-fi route with recent hits Arrival, Stranger Things and the upcoming Darkest Minds and Kin.

Clooney last directed Suburbicon and the opening episode of the upcoming miniseries adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel Catch-22.

Clooney is repped by CAA; MacBride is ICM Partners and Industry Entertainment.