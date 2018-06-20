George and Amal Clooney are adding their support to help immigrant children who have been taken away from their families and held at the U.S. southern border under the Trump zero-tolerance policy.

The couple and the Clooney Foundation for Justice have donated $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights “to help protect and promote the best interests of immigrant children in the United States who have been separated from their families,” the organization said in a press release.

The Clooneys said they thought of their own children, twins Ella and Alexander, and how they would react to the situation at the border.

“At some point in the future our children will ask us: is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers? And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood. We can’t change this Administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it. Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.”

Maria Woltjen, Executive Director, Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights at the University of Chicago thanked the Clooneys in response. “This Administration’s policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency,” Woltjen said. “To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs. We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice — it could not be more vital at this time.”

According to its website, The Clooney Foundation for Justice was established to advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world.