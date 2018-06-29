The Gen-Z studio Brat will bring a comedy centered around the world of competitive cheerleading to Snapchat, representing the digital studio’s first distribution deal with the platform.

Boss Cheer begins airing on Sunday, July 15, on Snapchat’s Discover page for users in English-speaking countries around the world.

The show stars popular teen influencers Tessa Brooks and Tristan Tales, who play coaches who whip a cheer squad into shape for regional competition. Sofie Dossi (America’s Got Talent), Sarah Reasons (Dance Moms), Nicole Laeno (Dance-Off Juniors), Jordan Doww and Bianca Treger round out the cast.

The Boss Cheer audience is smack in the middle of Snapchat’s core demographic of teen and young twenty-somethings, who spend an average of 40 minutes on the app daily.

“Brat has quickly become one of the leading content brands for a new generation. With Snapchat’s core audience being under 25, we’re confident bringing their shows to our platform will be a huge success,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s head of original content.

Brat was founded last year by Rob Fishman and Darren Lachtman, have added Nick Millman, Kristen Lachtman and Asher Levin as partners.

Since its 2017 launch, Brat has focused on using those social media stars to build teen-based programming for digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. It has more than 1.5 million subscribers to its YouTube channel serving content that has more than 250 million views.

“For the talent on our shows, and the audience they’ve captured, Snap is the water cooler for daily conversation,” said Lachtman. “We’re excited to now present our hit series on the platform, as well.”