As the polls predicted, Gavin Newsom came out on top on Tuesday night in the California primaries, becoming the frontrunner to replace Gov. Jerry Brown. He will go up against either John Cox or Antonio R. Villaraigosa in the Novermber election. Both are currently vying for that second place spot.

Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor and current Lieutenant Governor of California, is known for having very close ties with Hollywood, last year during a UTA resistance rally he addressed the crowd alongside agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer, Jodie Foster, and Michael J. Fox. His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, co-directed the documentary Miss Representation, under-representation of women in positions of power alongside Kimberlee Acquaro. Newsom’s ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle co-hosts The Five on Fox News.

Last week, California’s annual $330 million in film and television incentives took a step forward for going five more years as a unanimous vote in the state Senate in Sacramento passed legislation designed to extend the program until 2025. The current program was signed into law by Gov. Brown in September 2014 not expiring until June 2020. With Newsom poised to take over the role of Governor, Brown will pass the baton for this program to him.

His opponent Villaraigosa also has Hollywood ties. Reed Hastings, the chief executive of Netflix, donated $7 million to support the candidacy of the former Los Angeles Mayor.

Dianne Feinstein easily won California’s primary in her bid for a fifth full term in Washington. Her opponent has yet to be determined. Looking to take go against her is Kevin De Leon, the Democratic leader of the California Senate, got the state’s expanded film and TV tax credits bill over the political finish line in 2014.