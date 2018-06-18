Verizon’s go90 has ordered eight episodes of We Are CVNT5, a mockumentary series set in the world of electronic dance music, from DJ and record producer Gareth Emery, for premiere June 28.

Created by Emery and his sister Roxanne, and written by Emery, Alex Madden, who also co-stars, and Geraint Jones (Princess), We Are CVNT5 is based heavily on Emery’s experience at the center of the EDM boom in the U.S. It’s described as a hilarious insider look at the secretive world of electronic dance music through the eyes of fictional group CVNT5. Supporting cast includes Paul Holowaty (NCIS) and Taylor Misiak ( About a Boy), with cameos by DJs Dillon Francis and Pete Tong. Emmy-nominated Matt Enlow (Key and Peele) directs all eight episodes.

We Are CVNT5 is produced by THE|MACHINE, Acres for Complex and Verizon’s go90 platform.

Emery has been voted one the top 10 DJs worldwide. He also has hit the No. 1 spot on iTunes dance song chart three times and is a three-time winner of the A State of Trance Tune of the Year. Emery is repped by WME.