EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones actor Dean-Charles Chapman has joined the cast of Netflix feature The King, which got underway today in UK.

Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn and Lily-Rose Depp are among the stellar cast of director David Michôd’s (War Machine) drama, which is based on classic Shakespeare plays Henry The IV [Parts 1 and 2] and Henry V, in which a young disgraced prince Hal (Chalamet) inherits the crown at a particularly turbulent time in English history and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton).

The plays take place before, during and after England’s military conflict with France at the famous Battle Of Agincourt in 1415, part of the ‘Hundred Years’ War’ between the two nations. Chapman will play Thomas of Lancaster, King Henry IV’s son and Hal’s younger brother.

Script comes from Michôd and Edgerton. Plan B produces with Liz Watts (who produced Michôd-directed Animal Kingdom and The Rover), Edgerton and Michôd.

Chapman is best known for playing Tommen Baratheon in HBO’s Game Of Thrones but has also had supporting roles in Liam Neeson actioner The Commuter, Andy Serkis-directed biopic Breathe and Rowan Joffe thriller Before I Go To Sleep. He is currently on screen in AMC adventure-drama series Into The Badlands. He is repped by Troika and WME.