Amazon Studios has signed a first-look deal with Game of Throne co-executive producer Vince Gerardis.

Under the pact, the studio will have access to Gerardis’ extensive intellectual property library from top science fiction and fantasy authors such as Robert Silverberg, David Brin, Greg Bear and Jack Vance, Larry Niven, Kim Stanley Robinson and Robert Heinlein, which will be used as source material for original series. The agreement is part of Amazon’s push into genre drama series.

“Vince has his fingertips on a ‘library of worlds,’ and I’m excited about the prospects of building multiple series with him,” said Sharon Yguado, Head of Scripted Genre Programming, Amazon Studios.

Gerardis, who had bene focused on packaging and selling TV and film projects based on literary properties, packaged Game of Thrones. He serves as co-executive producer on the series alongside author George R.R. Martin, sharing in the fantasy drama’s two best series Emmy awards.

Gerardis also executive produces the GOT prequel, which was just ordered to pilot by HBO. Additionally, Gerardis has helped generate Will for TNT, Ice for AT&T, and FlashForward for ABC, the first two of which were based on an idea/experiences by him.

“Amazon is the perfect home for my author clients given the strong relationship between its television and book business,” said Gerardis. “With scientifically-informed imaginations shaping the future, I am excited to see Amazon’s increasing commitment to high-end genre world-building.”

Previously, Gerardis co-founded and ran Created By, a literary management and production banner dedicated solely to developing and producing high concept projects from his roster of top twentieth-century science fiction and fantasy author clients. Created By subsequently merged with Startling, Inc. where Gerardis continues to curate and develop large-scale world-building intellectual properties.