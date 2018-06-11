EXCLUSIVE: Gal Gadot has closed a deal to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice, the action comedy which Rawson Marshall Thurber is directing from his original script. Universal Pictures won a heated multi-studio bidding battle in February that ended with a green light commitment in the biggest package deal so far this year. Red Notice will begin shooting April 2019 in Europe and Universal will release the film worldwide June 12, 2020.

This will mark Gadot’s first starring role outside the DC universe since she joined the A-list on Wonder Woman. She is currently shooting Wonder Woman 2, reuniting with director Patty Jenkins. She recently aligned with Sue Kroll on a Warner Bros deal for My Dearest Fidel, a fact-based tale that is a potential star vehicle for her.

Warner Bros.

Thurber flew to London for less than 30 hours just to pitch Gadot in person for the role.

The film’s log line is being kept under wraps, but it is described as a globe-trotting, action-comedy, heist thriller designed as a three-hander between Johnson, Gadot and another male star who’ll soon be set. Gadot plays a brilliant and mysterious figure in the art world.

Red Notice got studios in a lather because it was regarded as another strong original IP idea by Thurber, in his third collaboration with Johnson, Hollywood’s most bankable tent pole star. Thurber and Johnson most recently completed Skyscraper, which Universal and Legendary are releasing July 13.

Beau Flynn is producing Red Notice through his FlynnPictureCo. with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Thurber. Legendary is in discussions to partner in Red Notice. Wendy Jacobson of FPC is executive producing.

WME reps Gadot.