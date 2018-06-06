FX is developing the hit Colombian format La Niña for the U.S. market, with The Americans scribe Hilary Bettis attached to pen the adaptation for the Caracol Televisión series, and Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate Content executive producing.

In La Niña, after escaping a forced life of servitude to a ruthless cartel in Mexico, a woman known as “La Nina” struggles to recapture her once promising life and keep the past behind her.

IMDB

Bettis also executive produces with Silverman, Owens and Jay Weisleder for Propagate. FX Productions is the studio.

La Niña, which aired in 2016, was a huge success, securing over a 33 audience share and an 11 rating, becoming the No. 1 series on Colombia Prime Franja (Primetime). La Niña has been sold to more than 60 countries and currently is streaming on Netflix.

“Propagate aims to bring the best stories from around the world to the US market and beyond,” said Ben Silverman, Chairman and Co-CEO and Howard T. Owens, Co-CEO of Propagate. “We look forward to working with our partners Caracol, FX and Hilary Bettis to adapt ‘La Niña’ for the US market.”

Bettis received an Emmy nomination for her work on FX’s The Americans, which she wrote on for the final two seasons. Her other credits include 72 miles to go…, Queen of Basel, Blood & Dust, and The Ghosts of Lote Bravo, among others.

You can watch a trailer of the Colombian series below: