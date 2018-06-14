EXCLUSIVE: Funny or Die creative director and former Saturday Night Live head writer Andrew Steele is penning The Last Shot, a comedy set in the basketball world that is being produced by Red Crown Productions and Funny Or Die. Sports Illustrated writer Lee Jenkins, who has covered the NBA extensively over the last 11 years, will be making contributions to the script.

Pic will be produced by Daniel Crown and Yoni Liebling of Red Crown Productions, and Mike Farah and Joe Farrell of Funny Or Die.

“This is as close as I’ll ever get to my lifelong dream of ever playing in the NBA,” said Steele.

“We are thrilled to announce our involvement with The Last Shot and to have the incredible writing of Andrew Steele and the NBA knowledge and expertise of Lee Jenkins to help bring this story to the screen,” said Crown, Founder of Red Crown Productions. “We look forward to our partnership with Funny Or Die, whose commitment to creating entertaining and unique content will greatly contribute towards the film’s production.”

Red Crown has been behind such movies as Netflix’s award-winning Beasts of No Nation, Michael Showalter’s Hello, My Name Is Doris, and Jason Bateman’s Starz feature The Family Fang starring Bateman and Nicole Kidman. Their upcoming slate includes Anthony Mandler’s contemporary drama Monster with Kelvin Harrison Jr, Jennifer Hudson, and A$AP Rocky which premiered at Sundance this year.

Funny Or Die’s recently announced that it is producing The Impractical Jokers Movie directed by Chris Henchy. Funny Or Die’s Emmy Award-winning long-form division includes series such as IFC’s Brockmire, Netflix’s American Vandal, Hulu’s Sarah Silverman series I Love You, America, CBS All Access’ No Activity, and the Emmy-nominated Billy on the Street. Steele is also the creator of the IFC series The Spoils of Babylon and The Spoils Before Dying.

Dan Crown and Red Crown Productions are repped by William Morris Endeavor (WME). Funny or Die, Andrew Steele, Lee Jenkins, Mike Farah and Joe Farrell of Funny Or Die are repped by United Talent Agency (UTA).