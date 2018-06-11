EXCLUSIVE: A few years ago, manager/producer Norm Aladjem began writing a blog to his daughter which he called Letters To Mackenzie. The blog was widely read, and now has sold to an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Entitled From Me to You, the book shares stories about life, love, family and faith. His daughter is actress Mackenzie Aladjem (Nurse Jackie, Hawaii Five-O), and he began writing to her when she was just a kid.

Mara Tyler

“There were so many things I wanted to say to her. I was an older Dad by the time she was born and at the time I started writing to her, she was too young to understand. I was also was able to tell her about my life story in a fun way,” he said of his first book. Aladjem started up Mainstay Entertainment last year after a five-year run as president of Levity Entertainment Group.

Aladjem — a longtime manager and producer who reps The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah (among many others) has negotiated many deals over his 30-year career, also humorously wrote to his daughter about how to negotiate a bigger allowance.

“I didn’t set out to become an author,” he added. “I set out to write letters to my daughter and then it seemed to have universal themes of female empowerment and lessons about life and the relationships between parents and their children. One of the things that is very fulfilling is that I’ve had people say, ‘I wish my Dad had done that for me’ or ‘I need to start doing this for my kids.’ It’s never too late to this for those you love.”

The book will be published August 7th by Post Hill Press.