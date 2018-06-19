Fresh Off the Boat author and restaurateur Eddie Huang is partnering with Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate to produce Cash Only, an original unscripted series exploring race, identity and multiculturalism through immigrant kitchens.

“Immigration is what’s made America the most interesting experiment in the world,” said Huang. “While not all Americans understand and welcome immigration, a lot of the anger towards immigrants could be resolved if it wasn’t presented as a zero sum game where dominant culture loses every time an immigrant is granted entry. I hope we can provide much needed perspective on this issue by examining the world through the eyes of the globally marginalized. Immigrants everywhere are same same but different.”

The topical series will follow Huang across America and abroad.

Propagate

“Eddie Huang is a global storyteller who has primal and firsthand experience of the importance, and tireless contributions of immigrants to our culture,” said Propagate co-CEOs Silverman and Owens.

Huang’s ground-breaking book Fresh Off the Boat, which looks at American race relations through the eyes of Taiwanese-Chinese immigrants, was the inspiration for the hit ABC series of the same name. Huang serves as a writer and executive producer on the Nahnatchka Khan-created series, which was recently renewed for a fifth season. He has also taken on the issues of race, identity and multiculturalism for Viceland.

Cash Only will be produced by Propagate with Huang, Silverman, Owens and Brett-Patrick Jenkins serving as executive producers.