French broadcasters France Televisions, TF1 and M6 are taking on Netflix and Amazon with the launch of their own SVOD platform Salto. The three broadcaster have partnered on the landmark move, coming together to stem the threat of U.S. digital platforms in the country.

Salto, which will be owned equally by the three companies, will air exclusive premieres of content as well as original content and will sit alongside the company’s own digital services. It will offer a range of subscription services and will feature a broad range of content from news, sports, entertainment, drama, films and U.S. acquisitions. The platform is also expected to air content from other French broadcasters.

Delphine Ernotte Cunci, Chairwoman and CEO of France Televisions, said, “I am delighted by the launch of this joint platform, which is a major development for the future of the French broadcasting industry. Salto will be able to respond to the challenge of global platforms by offering a high-quality service to all our audiences and showcasing the best of the French and European creative industries.”

Gilles Pélisson, Chairman and CEO of the TF1 Group, said “For the TF1 Group, this project is in line with our stated commitment to openness and strategic co-operation with key industry players, both in France and in Europe. In the years ahead, it will give us the weapons we need to meet the challenges we face while meeting viewer expectations ever more effectively.”

Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman and CEO of M6 Group, added, “As a group that has been profoundly committed to adapting to changes in digital technologies and viewing habits for many years, M6 is delighted that the top three French Television groups are joining forces to reflect and even accelerate changes in the TV industry, so that they can deliver what their audiences want.”