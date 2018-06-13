August 10 will be Freaky Friday for Disney Channel. The cable net has set that midsummer date for the premiere of its musical version of the classic mother-daughter body-swap.

Directed by Steve Carr, the latest take on Mary Rodgers’ classic book stars Heidi Blickenstaff, who played the mom role in the stage version, and Cozi Zuehlsdorff of the Dolphin Tale films as the bickering mother and daughter who both wish they could switch places with the other for a day. But be careful what you wish for: they magically wake up one freaky Friday in each other’s body and begin a journey of self-discovery and empathy neither one could have imagined.

Disney also made Freaky Friday theatrical features in 1976 starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris, and in 2003 with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Its 1995 telefilm version starred Gaby Hoffmann and Shelley Long.

Bridget Carpenter wrote the Freaky Friday screenplay based on her stage adaptation, and Tony winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey wrote the music lyrics, respectively. Eight songs from the stage production and two new songs, including one co-written by Zuehlsdorff, are performed in a theatrical pop-rock style by the cast.

“This movie is a creative collaboration with our Theatrical colleagues, who developed an original stage musical from a beloved story, said Adam Bonnett, EVP Original Programming at Disney Channel. “Now we’ve added a fresh twist by adapting it again into a movie for kids and families — with Broadway talent on and off camera — that has the potential to be a classic ‘DCOM’ for years to come.”