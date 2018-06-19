As networks and streaming services harvest classic shows for reboots and revivals, one ’90s show is planting a seed in the television landscape: The Nanny.

The sitcom celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and Fran Drescher is very aware of the comedy’s popularity. “It’s unreal,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. The conversation led to whether a revival of The Nanny is on the table.

“We’re talking about it,” she admitted. “Peter [Marc Jacobson] and I are talking about it.”

Drescher and ex-husband Jacobson created the CBS sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1993-99. The show was based loosely on her life growing up in Queens. The story followed Drescher’s Fran Fine, a nanny — with a very distinct laugh — to three children of millionaire British Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield.

“The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later,” she said in regards to a potential revival. “We can’t just pick up where we left off. But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.” She adds that her character probably would be more involved with social issues.

Said Drescher and Jacobson, who continue to work together: “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s gonna be big.”

With revivals a hot TV commodity, Drescher said she “wouldn’t be mad” at replacing the recently canceled Roseanne. “I mean, I’m waiting to get the call,” she said.