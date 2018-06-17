Fox Sports and the United States Golf Association (USGA) have apologized for the airing of some graphic language on a sexual encounter by some fans that was picked up by a network microphone during the US Open.

The audio of the conversation was published by Awful Announcing and can be heard here. Fox has dozens of microphones strategically placed on the course and picked up a conversation between two fans talking about an encounter.

“Today, during the live FS1 broadcast of the 2018 U.S. Open, one of the many microphones on the course inadvertently picked up some offensive crowd chatter. We sincerely apologize,” said a Fox Sports statement.

The USGA also responded. “We deeply regret the inappropriate language and sentiment expressed by a few fans that was unfortunately picked up by a microphone on the course during today’s broadcast. We are working closely with our partners at Fox Sports to address this issue.”