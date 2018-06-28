Fox Broadcasting Company has promoted Laurel Fitzgerald to SVP Consumer Research.

In her new role, Fitzgerald will oversee all program research functions for the network. Her responsibilities include qualitative and quantitative testing of network content and marketing materials, soliciting viewer feedback and identifying viewer preferences and behavioral trends. Fitzgerald will continue to report to Will Somers, EVP, Head of Research, FOX.

Fitzgerald has worked at Fox for 18 years, joining the network in 2000 as Director of Program and Market Research. She has served as Vice President of Program and Market Research at Fox since 2006, conducting market research for the network’s pilots and current programs, and disseminating Fox program audience findings. Prior to joining Fox, Fitzgerald worked both at CBS and Warner Bros. Television.