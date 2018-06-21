After Donald Trump signed an executive order ending his family separation policy, he held a campaign rally in Duluth, Minn. While his loyal MAGA followers cheered him on, Fox News made it known that they were the only ones airing the rally.

The news network blatantly called out other networks during the broadcast of the rally with a chyron that said, “Trump rally live & only on Fox News, other networks ignore presidential rally.”

In addition to the jabs thrown at other networks, Trump continued to congratulate himself on Twitter saying “So, sorry people wanting to get into the already packed arena – I LOVE YOU ALL.” He added that the “incredible rally” had 9,000 people with at least 10,000 who couldn’t get in. He praised GOP congressional hopeful Pete Stauber.

Fox News’ calling out of other news networks comes in the wake of Steve Levitan, Seth Macfarlane, Paul Feig, Judd Apatow, Jonathan Tucker, and others criticized Fox News on their coverage of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy before he signed the executive order.

So sorry, people wanting to get into the already packed arena – I LOVE YOU ALL! pic.twitter.com/PFvXrsvgkA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018