Updated with debut date: Fox News Channel says OBJECTified will return for Season 2 on Sunday, June 24. Premiere episode will feature NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic Johnson.

Kris Jenner, Steven Tyler, Pitbull, Pamela Anderson, Willie Nelson, and UFC President Dana WHite also will be featured in the 10-episode Season 2.

Fox News Channel previously announced the S2 pickup for the cable net’s Sunday 8 PM ET timeslot.

Hosted by TMZ’s Levin, OBJECTified profiles celebrities and newsmakers, using objects they’ve hung on to over the years. Season 1 featured Tyler Perry, Martha Stewart, Mark Cuban, Hulk Hogan, and Benjamin Netanyahu. An average of just under 1.2 million total viewers watched the first season, including 226K in the 25-54 age bracket, winning its timeslot in both metrics among cable news net programs.

OBJECTified is produced by Harvey Levin Productions, Inc. in association with Telepictures and distributed by Fox News Channel. Levin and Ryan Regan are exec producers, with FNC SVP Development and Production John Finley.