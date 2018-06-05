Fox News has apologized for using photos of Philadelphia Eagles players kneeling in prayer before games, to illustrate coverage of Donald Trump decision to pull team’s White House invitation to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

Photos of the praying players were used on Shannon Bream’s program Monday night to illustrate FNC’s report on Trump’s un-invitation of the Eagles. Trump said he did so because “they disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

“During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer,” Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream EP Christopher Wallace said in a statement.

“To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout regular or post-season last year. We apologize for the error,” he added.

The error will be discussed on-air, during tonight’s edition of the program, Fox News said.

FNC’s tweets:

"During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer." (1 of 2) — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2018