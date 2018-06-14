Fox Networks Group Asia has partnered with Endeavor China to develop and produce content across the region and has set a remake of Chinese comedy Go Princess Go as its first project. The two companies will produce a raft of local content including TV series, feature films and digital. The pair are working with TG Studio Plex and LYD Networks to produce a 20-part Korean version of Go Princess Go, which tells the story of a playboy who travels back in time and becomes a princess. Cora Yim, Fox Networks Group Asia Head of Chinese Entertainment and Original Production, said, “Working together, FNGA and Endeavor China can nurture and develop new ideas, creative talents and premium shows; and continue to build the future of best-in-class original Asian, especially Chinese content, for viewers locally, regionally and around the globe.” Ronan Wong, Endeavor China VP of Film & TV, added, “After a year of preparation, we are looking forward to starting production in Asia. Go Princess Go is the perfect first project for our partnership with Fox, YG Studio Plex and LYD Networks – all leading producers in the region.”

Baggage Battles producer MY Entertainment has hired former Discovery executive Jon Sechrist to develop new shows. Sechrist, who was previously Vice President of Discovery Networks International and Senior Vice President of Discovery-owned production company Betty, will join New York-based MY Entertainment as Executive Vice President of Production, Development and Strategy. He will report to Michael Yudin, President and Founder of the production company, which also produces shows such as Ghost Adventures and Breaking Borders. Sechrist will be responsible for working on developments including extreme cleaning format Hidden Assets and Las Vegas-set Sober House. Yudin said, “Having worked on both the network and production side of the business, Jon is that rare executive— a TV mind understanding the pressures of production, as well as the commercial imperatives. What’s more, he knows his way around the global market, having worked extensively with US and international content. That skillset, along with his background in both scripted and unscripted content, makes Jon the ideal person to lead MY Entertainment into its next phase of growth.”