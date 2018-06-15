Fox Network Group, which includes Fox Broadcast Company and FX Networks, is almost done with its its upfront negotiations which were paced by FBC and Fox Sports.

As expected, NFL football has been the driving force, with the addition of Thursday Night Football to Fox’s schedule helping the broadcast network nab CPM increases of just under 10% despite its ratings challenges as of late.

There is no information on changes in volume and what percentage of Fox’s inventory was sold on the upfront market, though the company notes volume increase across the FNG portfolio. FX is said to be logging the highest price increases across the ad-supported cable field and on par with broadcast.

Also getting interest from ad buyers are some of FNG’s newest products, including 6 Second Ads, Double Box Live Ads, Sponsored Exclusive Ad Breaks and Streams, as well as the much talked-about JAZ Pods, introduced at the May upfront, that come with steep prices for a place in a pod that features only two 30-second spots. They reportedly have been sold out for the 2018-19 broadcast season.

Fox’s strongest non-sports ad sales performers include 9-1-1, Empire, Season 30 of The Simpsons, freshmen The Passage, Proven Innocent and Rel, as well as live musical Rent and event series Cosmos: Possible Worlds.