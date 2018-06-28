Less than two hours after Fox announced the cancellation of its freshman comedy Ghosted, the network is out with fall premiere dates for its new and returning series.

Along with the network premiere of Thursday Night Football, which Fox acquired in a rich five-year deal with the NFL in January, the premieres list includes such hits as Empire, 9-1-1 and the Clayne Crawford-less Lethal Weapon (see the full list below). Also back is its stalwart Sunday toon block, starting with Season 30 of The Simpsons and anchored this year by the new live-action comedy Rel. The Lil Rel Howery series will get a special preview after football on Sunday, September 9, before moving to its regular slot three weeks later.

Also new to the network this fall is Last Man Standing, the veteran Tim All sitcom that Fox picked up in May after ABC canceled it. Season 7 will include the entire original cast and will return in its longtime 8 PM Friday time slot. With the Ghosted cancellation, Fox has none of its live-action comedies returning, so LSM fills the void. Meanwhile, new comedy The Cool Kids — starring TV veterans Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan — will bow at 8:30 Friday, September 28, after Last Man Standing.

Here are Fox’s 2018 premiere dates (all Times ET/PT, except where noted):

Sunday, September 9 (following NFL doubleheader)

8-8:30 PM: REL (Special Preview)

Sunday, September 23 (following NFL doubleheader)

8-9 PM: 9-1-1 (Special Season 2 Premiere, Part 1)

Monday, September 24

8-9 PM: THE RESIDENT (Season 2 Premiere)

9-10 PM: 9-1-1 (Special Season 2 Premiere, Part 2)

Tuesday, September 25

8-9 PM: THE GIFTED (Season 2 Premiere)

9-10 : LETHAL WEAPON (Season 3 Premiere)

Wednesday, September 26

8-9 PM: EMPIRE (Season 5 Premiere)

9-10 PM: STAR (Season 3 Premiere)

Thursday, September 27

7:30 PM ET: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Fox Sports Premiere)

Friday, September 28

8-8:30 PM: LAST MAN STANDING (Network Premiere)

8:30-9 PM: THE COOL KIDS (Series Premiere)

9-10 PM: HELL’S KITCHEN (Season 18 Premiere)

Sunday, September 30

8-8:30 PM: THE SIMPSONS (Season 30 Premiere)

8:30-9 PM: BOB’S BURGERS (Season 9 Premiere)

9-9:30 PM: FAMILY GUY (Season 16 Premiere)

9:30-10 PM: REL (Time Period Premiere)