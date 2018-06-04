Chris Green has been appointed UK Theatrical Managing Director for 20th Century Fox Film. The exec was promoted from his previous position as Marketing Director, a post he held for seven years. Green will be reporting to Paul Higginson, EVP EMEA, and will oversee strategic and operational responsibilities for Fox’s Theatrical offices in UK and Ireland. He joined Fox in 2003 as part of the Trade Marketing Team before rising to Marketing Director in 2011. During his time at the studio, he has overseen the marketing campaigns of such films as Avatar, The Simpson’s Movie and Night At The Museum as well as more recent box office successes like Deadpool 2, Trolls and The Greatest Showman. Said Higginson, “Over the years, Chris has proved himself to be an invaluable member of the Fox family and he created a knowledgeable and dynamic marketing team for us in the UK . I very much look forward to seeing him develop further in this role and how his extensive knowledge of the UK film industry will benefit the whole team.”

Dogwoof London-based documentary specialist Dogwoof has boarded América for world sales. Directed and produced by Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside, and co-produced by Paula Astorga Riestra, the debut feature is a U.S.-Mexico co-production that world premiered at True/False and has since gone on to win awards at Full Frame and CPH:Dox. The film recounts the story of three brothers who are brought together to care for their 93- year-old grandmother América. It was shot over three years when the boys’ father, who had been her caretaker, was jailed under accusation of elder neglect. While they work to free him, the young brothers must learn to provide daily care for their grandmother. But as they clash over money and the distribution of labor, difficult questions arise. América will have its UK premiere at the Sheffield Doc/Fest this month.

Former Reality Television and Critical Content exec Julie Link has joined Splendid Group’s Joker Productions as Managing Director. She succeeds Patrick Ach, who has left the company. Her focus will be on ramping up originals; development and growing the global reach of Joker’s formats; factual and scripted production and distribution business. Link has been a consultant to the company since mid-2017. Joker was acquired by Germany’s Splendid in 2016 to expand into scripted and non-scripted programming. New series Die Stubers – Eine Familie Raumt Auf and Falkenberg launch on DMAX this summer and on RTL 2 in October, respectively.