Fox has dated psychological thriller The Woman In The Window for October 4, 2019, and moved starry ensemble Bad Times At The El Royale by a week from October 5, 2018 to October 12, 2018.

Amy Adams will star in the former, Joe Wright and screenwriter Tracey Letts’ adaptation of A.J. Finn’s hit Hitchcockian-style novel about an agorophobic child psychologist with a drinking problem who one day witnesses a crime take place in the house across the park. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing.

The slot means The Woman In The Window could potentially feature in early 2020 awards chatter. Fox’s similarly-angled Oscar-nominated box office smash Gone Girl got an early October slot in 2014 while Universal releasedThe Girl On The Train at the same time in 2016 to strong effect and a BAFTA nomination for Blunt.

Meanwhile, Fox has moved starry mystery-thriller Bad Times At The El Royale one week later in October of this year. Jon Hamm, Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Dakota Johnson are among the cast of the wild-looking movie in which seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Fox released the trailer earlier this month. The Martian writer Drew Goddard (The Cabin In The Woods) writes and directs.

The shift moves the film away from October 5 openers Venom and A Star Is Born and into the same debut weekend as First Man and Beautiful Boy.