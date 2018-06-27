Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa has signed a deal for a new original series with HGTV.

Christina on the Coast will feature the real estate and house flipping expert as she expands her design business in Southern California. The eight-episode series is slated to premiere in early 2019.

In the series, El Moussa will transform clients’ outdated properties into high-end showplaces. It also will put the spotlight on her personal journey after her split with husband Tarek. Cameras will follow her as she searches for a new home to start afresh while balancing parenthood, career and a new relationship.

Flip or Flop, starring Christina and Tarek El Moussa has been a ratings success and inspired an HGTV franchise that featured house flipping experts working in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Nashville and Chicago. The franchise was dealt a blow in 2016 when the couple announced they were divorcing, leading to questions as to the future of the show. The duo announced they would return for a seventh season, which premiered May 31 to strong ratings.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” said Allison Page, president, HGTV and Food Network. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see ‘what happens next’—so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

Tarek El Moussa is also in discussions to develop a potential new series with HGTV.