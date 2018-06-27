Wonder Woman: 1984 doesn’t drop until November 2019, but director Patty Jenkins just revealed a first-look photo on her personal Twitter page of Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva who is the alter ego of the villain Cheetah. The photo is now going viral as fans flock to get a glimpse of Wiig in character.

The first Wonder Woman, which broke multiple box office records for Warner Bros. and for women in film, amassed $821.8M worldwide.

Wiig was cast as the villain as first reported by our own Mike Fleming here at Deadline. The feature, which also has Gal Gadot back in the powerful lead, is set in the ’80s during the Cold War.

Here’s the Jenkins’ Twitter photo: