EXCLUSIVE: LuckyChap Entertainment and Automatik have teamed with Good Films to option Firefighters, based on Jaime Lowe’s New York Times Magazine article The Incarcerated Women Who Fight California’s Wildfires. Script will be written by Carly Wray, the Westworld and Mad Men writer/producer who recently was tapped to write one of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoffs. Good Films will finance. The parties took the article off the table in competitive bidding.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Rian Cahill will produce for Automatik, and Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley will produce for LuckyChap Entertainment, with Scott Budnick producing through Good Films. Lowe will serve as executive producer.

Film is based on the true story of a dozen female prisoners as they move from county jail to life in a Malibu fire camp. With only three weeks of training, the diverse crew must bind together not only to fight devastating blazes, but also their own personal demons and a system that seeks to keep them invisible. It is a task they signed up for, and get paid $2 an hour to risk their lives.

LuckyChap Entertainment, which produced I, Tonya and recently wrapped (with Automatik) the Robbie-starrer Dreamland, is repped by Management 360, CAA, and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Wray is repped by WME and Grandview and Lowe by UTA and The Jud Laghi Agency. Automatik is in post on the Karyn Kusama-directed Destroyer with Nicole Kidman, the Chris Weitz-directed Operation Finale with Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley, and Dreamland.

Good Films was launched by Budnick to fund films that will engender social change. He recently lobbied for the state of California to hire formerly incarcerated men and women into firefighting careers, and in January, Governor Brown included this program in the state budget, the first program created in California’s history to intentionally train and place released men and woman into careers where they will be fighting wild-land fires and saving communities. Endeavor Content is a lead investor in Good Films.