EXCLUSIVE: Fine Brothers Entertainment announced today that it has partnered with Nick Cannon’s NCredible Entertainment, Kinetic Content, and Sonar Entertainment in various development and co-production deals for multiple television projects.

The various partnerships mark the expansion of its relationship with NCredible Entertainment which includes a new unscripted show that takes celebrities through the timeline of their lives via their fun and often forgotten social media posts. Cannon will executive produce and guest star in the series. Benny Fine, Rafi Fine, Brandie Tucker and Michael Goldman will also serve as executive producers.

FBE will partner with Kinetic Content and former ABC alternative and late-night programming chief John Saade on an unscripted business format set in the world’s most unusual product testing center. Benny Fine, Rafi Fine, John Saade, Brandie Tucker, Chris Coelen and Max Benator are attached as Executive Producers.

To round out the bunch, Sonar Entertainment and FBE are developing a new series focusing on viral food trends and fads taking over the internet in a cross-country road trip series that will give viewers a look at these trends across the country.