A plan to bring a touch of Hollywood to upstate New York has run aground.

SUNY Polytechnic Institute is transferring ownership of its Film Hub facility outside of Syracuse to Onondaga County for $1. Local news reports indicate the state will pay the county $1.7 million for the facility, which opened just a few years ago.

The 52,000-square-foot facility was built for $15 million to attract movie production to Central New York. The Film Hub’s new owners, the Greater Syracuse Soundstage Development Corporation, will reportedly renovate the facility and intends to continue to try to attract film business.

New York state pushed for the facility, which was built by COR Development of Fayetteville, North Carolina, a developer whose executives will be on trial next month in a federal bid-rigging case involving the former president of SUNY Polytechnic Institute. SUNY originally owned the facility.

Onondaga County had made the Film Hub a focus of its strategy to attract movies to the region. It was built with a promise of 350 permanent jobs by state Gov. Andrew Cuomo.