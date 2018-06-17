Even though the Argentina-Iceland FIFA World Cup match was a 1-1 Group Stage draw, Fox Sports came out on top as a winner, scoring its most-watched match of the FIFA World Cup tournament.

According to Nielsen Media Research, the match raked in an average of 2,973,000 viewers on the Fox broadcast network. The match-up became the most-watched game of the tournament for FOX and FS1 as well as the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since 2016.

On the Fox and Fox Sports streaming end of things, the match totaled 3,127,000 viewers. The Fox telecast peaked at 4,061,000 viewers. The viewership average for Argentina-Iceland is up +59% from the 2010 Group Stage average. The viewership average for the match is also up +15% from the 2014 Group Stage average in preferable time slots. This is all excluding U.S. matches.

Telemundo also reaped the benefits from the tournament. With its first-ever FIFA World Cup presentation, the network’s coverage delivered the network’s best-ever Saturday daytime viewership.

Telemundo’s four-match coverage on Saturday posted a Total Audience Delivery average of 1.9 million viewers across Telemundo, TelemundoDeportes.com, and the Telemundo En Vivo and NBC Sports apps, according to live plus same day fast national data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The TV-only viewership average of 1.7 million viewers from 6 AM ET to 5 PM ET ranks as the most-watched Saturday daytime in Telemundo history. This doubles the prior record held by the Confederations Cup which averaged 864,000 viewers on June 24, 2017.

On digital platforms, Telemundo also had a good day with its best showing with 3.5 million uniques, generating 14.5 million livestreams and 184 million total minutes viewed. Full details from the network’s coverage will be issued on Monday.