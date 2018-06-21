EXCLUSIVE: Felicity Huffman, Jake Lacy and Jake Hoffman have joined Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette in the romantic comedy feature Otherhood for Netflix. The project is being produced by Cathy Schulman and Jason Michael Berman (The Birth of a Nation). The movie is currently underway in New York with helmer Cindy Chupack.

Huffman, who most recently appeared in the ABC anthology series American Crime, earning Emmy nominations for each of its three seasons, is coming aboard the comedy about three Moms who leave their suburban life to reconnect with their estranged sons in NYC. The script is from Chupack and Mark Andrus (Oscar nominee for As Good As It Gets with James Brooks) and based on the William Sutcliffe novel Whatever Makes You Happy.

Jake Lacy (Carol, Girls (TV)) and Jake Hoffman (The Irishman, The Wolf of Wall Street) also join the Mandalay and Welle Entertainment production.

Huffman, who recently acquired rights to The Iron Will of Shoeshine Cats, the 2009 novel by Hesh Kestin, is repped by CAA; Lacy by UTA and Beth Rosner Management; Hoffman by WME.