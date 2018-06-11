SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of Sunday night’s Fear The Walking Dead midseason finale.

AMC has set an August return date for the second half of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. The remainder of the season consists of eight episodes, which will air Sundays at 9 PM beginning August 12.

The second half of the season will pick up without the show’s lead character Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), who was killed off in last night’s midseason finale. We learned that Madison died during the Vultures’ zombie assault and that she had sacrificed herself by leading the walkers back into the stadium and then locking herself in so that the others could escape.

The first half of season four began with one figure huddled around a campfire, and ended with nine. Only one original cast member now remains — Alycia Debnam-Carey’s Alicia — following the recent death of Frank Dillane’s Nick and now Dickens’ Madison.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero, and produced by AMC Studios.