The Monte Carlo Television Festival has a habit of handing awards to recently cancelled U.S. dramas and this year is no different – CBS’ Scorpion was among the winners at the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards.

The high-tech series, which ran for four seasons, was named Best Action & Science Fiction TV Series at the glamorous event. British drama Little Boy Blue, which aired on ITV, cleaned up with two awards – as Best Long Fiction Program and with Sinèad Keenan winning Outstanding Actress.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, which was attended by HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco, Ewan McGregor was named Outstanding Actor for his role in Fargo, Netflix co-pro The End Of The F***ing World won Best Comedy, Lethal Weapon, which had problems of its own this year, was called Best Crime TV Series and Tony Shalhoub was named Outstanding Actor for his performance in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said, “The 58th edition of our Festival has been a true celebration of the depth and breadth of global programming. We are delighted to have once again played host to this unique showcase of the world’s leading fiction, documentary and news content. Congratulations to the worthy recipients of the Golden Nymphs and our other awards this evening, and many thanks to our juries, our sponsors, and the fans who have contributed so much to make this year’s event such a success.”

FICTION

Best Long Fiction Program

Little Boy Blue

ITV Studios (UK)

Outstanding Actress

Sinèad Keenan

Little Boy Blue (UK)

Outstanding Actor

Ewan McGregor

Fargo (USA)

COMEDY TV SERIES

Best Comedy TV Series

The End Of The F***ing World

Clerkenwell Films / Dominic Buchanan Productions (UK)

Outstanding Actress

Daisy May Cooper

This Country (UK)

Outstanding Actor

Tony Shalhoub

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (USA)

DRAMA TV SERIES

Best Drama TV Series

La Casa De Papel

Vancouver Media (Spain)

Outstanding Actress

Lynn Van Royen

Hotel Beau Sejour (Belgium)

Outstanding Actor

Johannes Lassen

Below The Surface (Denmark)

INTERNATIONAL TV AUDIENCE AWARDS

Best Action & Science Fiction TV Series

Scorpion

CBS TV Studios, SB Films, Perfect Storm Entertainment, Blackjack Productions, K/O Paper Products (USA)

Best Crime TV Series

Lethal Weapon

Lin Pictures In Association With Good Session Productions And Warner Bros. TV (USA)

Soap Opera / Best Telenovelas

The Bold And The Beautiful

Bell-Phillip Television Productions (USA)