The Monte Carlo Television Festival has a habit of handing awards to recently cancelled U.S. dramas and this year is no different – CBS’ Scorpion was among the winners at the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards.
The high-tech series, which ran for four seasons, was named Best Action & Science Fiction TV Series at the glamorous event. British drama Little Boy Blue, which aired on ITV, cleaned up with two awards – as Best Long Fiction Program and with Sinèad Keenan winning Outstanding Actress.
Elsewhere at the ceremony, which was attended by HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco, Ewan McGregor was named Outstanding Actor for his role in Fargo, Netflix co-pro The End Of The F***ing World won Best Comedy, Lethal Weapon, which had problems of its own this year, was called Best Crime TV Series and Tony Shalhoub was named Outstanding Actor for his performance in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said, “The 58th edition of our Festival has been a true celebration of the depth and breadth of global programming. We are delighted to have once again played host to this unique showcase of the world’s leading fiction, documentary and news content. Congratulations to the worthy recipients of the Golden Nymphs and our other awards this evening, and many thanks to our juries, our sponsors, and the fans who have contributed so much to make this year’s event such a success.”
FICTION
Best Long Fiction Program
Little Boy Blue
ITV Studios (UK)
Outstanding Actress
Sinèad Keenan
Little Boy Blue (UK)
Outstanding Actor
Ewan McGregor
Fargo (USA)
COMEDY TV SERIES
Best Comedy TV Series
The End Of The F***ing World
Clerkenwell Films / Dominic Buchanan Productions (UK)
Outstanding Actress
Daisy May Cooper
This Country (UK)
Outstanding Actor
Tony Shalhoub
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (USA)
DRAMA TV SERIES
Best Drama TV Series
La Casa De Papel
Vancouver Media (Spain)
Outstanding Actress
Lynn Van Royen
Hotel Beau Sejour (Belgium)
Outstanding Actor
Johannes Lassen
Below The Surface (Denmark)
INTERNATIONAL TV AUDIENCE AWARDS
Best Action & Science Fiction TV Series
Scorpion
CBS TV Studios, SB Films, Perfect Storm Entertainment, Blackjack Productions, K/O Paper Products (USA)
Best Crime TV Series
Lethal Weapon
Lin Pictures In Association With Good Session Productions And Warner Bros. TV (USA)
Soap Opera / Best Telenovelas
The Bold And The Beautiful
Bell-Phillip Television Productions (USA)