EXCLUSIVE: Five weeks before the Fancy Nancy series premiere, Disney Junior has ordered second season of the toon based on the children’s books by Jane O’Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser.

Disney Junior

The family comedy, which debuts July 13, centers on Nancy (Mia Sinclair Jenness), a high-spirited 6-year-old whose zest and enthusiasm for all that is exquisite – including language, nature, art and color – transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. Excited to experience what the magnificent world has to offer, Nancy uses her ingenuity and resourcefulness to exemplify that even if life doesn’t always go as planned, it’s important to make the most of each day and encourage others to do the same.

Alyson Hannigan, Rob Riggle, Mia Sinclair Jenness and Spencer Moss also star, with Season 1 recurring voices including Christine Baranski, George Wendt, Kal Penn, Dana Heath, Tatyana Ali, Ian Chen, Chi McBride, Malachi Barton and Madison Pettis.

Geared toward kids ages 2-7, Fancy Nancy episodes include two 11-minute stories that showcase themes of self-expression, originality and love of family. Nearly every episode features new original songs whose styles range from pop and jazz to big band, classical and swing.

The series is executive produced and directed by Jamie Mitchell and developed and story edited by Krista Tucker.