A month after Famous In Love wrapped its second season on Freeform, its future remains uncertain, with no final decision by the network. The series executive producer I. Marlene King just took to Twitter to counter online reports that the series has been canceled, with the May 30 season 2 finale serving as the series finale.

FACT: The ENTIRE @FamousInLoveTV cast and crew are crossing our fingers and toes as we light candles for a S3 pickup. #Raige On! ❤️ — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 27, 2018

She also used the social media platform to rebuke a claim in an online report about a clash between her and Thorne that was listed as one of reasons for canceling the show.

Despite what may be out there I am not in a feud w @bellathorne. We have, and have always had, a friendly and professional relationship. — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 27, 2018

The renewal decision is not an easy one. The series ended Season 2 on a high note, posting new season highs in key demographics in three of the last five weeks. However, year-vs-year, Famous In Love’s ratings was down.

Still, Famous In Love stars a social media powerhouse, Thorne,.and finished Season 2 with multiple cliffhangers. The initial cancellation report this afternoon by Spoiler TV caught everyone by surprise, including Thorne.

If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe. https://t.co/B6Q5BX8hkt — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 26, 2018

Based on Rebecca Serle’s novel, Famous in Love hailed from Pretty Little Liars’ creator King. Thorne stars as Paige, a college student who lands a starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. Cast also included Carter Jenkins, Charlie Depew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga, Keith Powers and Perrey Reeves.

King and Melissa Carter co-showrun and serve as executive producers along with Miguel Arteta, Dan Farah and Serle. The series was co-developed by King and Serle and was produced by Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Freeform recently canceled Shadowhunters, which will end after its current third season in 2019.